Tahoe filmed ‘Weak Layers’ seeks to resurrect ski comedies

LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif. – If Alibi Ale Works beer and Shane McConkey stickers don’t give it away, scenes incorporating River Ranch Lodge, Le Chamois, West Shore Market, and PlumpJack Inn, as well as ski action off the namesake Palisades and other well known features will. Crews filmed the recent ski comedy, Weak Layers, entirely in Lake Tahoe.

That may not be all that’s familiar. “We wanted it to feel like it was inspired or an ode to those original ski comedies from our youth, but” says Weak Layer’s Katie Burrell, “we wanted to bring it back in a way that had perhaps a little bit more depth.” They added a bit more satire as well as they sought to portray authentic ski town living—from housing struggles to dating—creating relatable central characters.

She explains Weak Layers is a progressive throwback of cult classics like Aspen Extreme or Hot Dog…The Movie, that typically portrayed male centered stories where women were always accessories to the plot. “In this case, they are at the center of the plot.”

The story revolves around a group of three friends living in a small ski town with main character, Cleo Brown played by Burrell, at the center. It’s a narrative the director, actor and comedian is familiar with after moving to a ski town with friends after college.

Characters Lucy Lin (Jadyn wong), Cleo Brown (Katie Burrell), and Tina Gates (Chelsea Conwright). Provided

Burrell knows first hand the ski town archetypes and stereotypes, having skied since she was two. The movie explores these types throughout the friend trio’s complex dynamics, Cleo’s personal growth story, a love story and villain story, “Having all those pieces of any good movie, frankly,” says Burrell, “but doing them in way that felt really authentic to life in a ski town.”

Of course, they didn’t leave out the great music one would expect from a ski movie or the ski action, complete with 80’s ski moves that pay tribute to the muse films.

In addition to making something authentic to ski culture, Burrell says, “We also wanted to make something that felt very rowdy and fun, but also had a lot of heart.”

The storyline involves similar struggles Burrell has faced in the film industry. “There’s an element of, as a woman, feeling like an outsider or an underdog in a lot of these male dominated spaces.”

As Cleo navigates these outsider and underdog intricacies on her personal journey, she ends up celebrating the unsung heroes of today’s ski towns, some of them Tahoe locals, playing caricatures of themselves.

The depth to the comical storyline is a fresh take on ski comedies that inspired it. Filmmakers hope this movie resurrects the genre that Hollywood has largely been void of for the last couple of decades.

Burrell saw a major shift in ski movie trends in the 2000’s away from the silly, playful, “goofing off on trails and handrails,” to drama and high action ski movies with hyper-slow motion, showcasing beautiful cinematography. “I think it came as a result of some of the new technology with cameras,” and Burrell adds, “excitement around that new technology.”

“Being able to bring that playfulness and joy, and laughing at itself back into an industry that was taking itself a little bit too seriously for bit there, has been my contribution with my team,” Burrell says, noting, “skiing is ultimately a recreational activity.”

Weak Layers is also a celebration of the outdoor action and sport film making in the world. The movie is reflective of the industry and those who have inspired Burrell, including Scott Gaffney, Murry Wais, Eric Crosland. “The people that forged their own path,” she says. The movie even has a cameo of Scott Gaffney.

Appearances by professional skiers weave throughout the movie and a shot of a framed photo pays tribute to ski legend, Shane McConkey.

Burrell didn’t want the film to come across as if Hollywood made a movie about skiing film, but “skiing had really made a Hollywood movie.”

Weak Layers is available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube and other platforms.