Tahoe foot fondler cops to burglary charges
STATELINE, Nev. – The two survivors of Stateline’s foot fondler asked why he shouldn’t be taken into custody pending sentencing.
“I don’t know what liberty he deserves that the rest of us lost,” said one of the women.
Atwater, Calif. resident Mark Anthony Gonzales, 27, admitted to two counts of residential burglary Monday.
Gonzales made national news last summer in connection with the case.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, he entered two Stateline resort condominiums during the early morning hours between July 1-3, through a screen door.
According to the sheriff’s office, he stood at the foot of the women’s beds and started rubbing their feet.
The women woke up and confronted the man, who fled.
“Knowing that he has an ankle monitor provided me some relief, knowing that Nevada is watching him,” said one of the victims.
Gonzales faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for April 15.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.