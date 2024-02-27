Tahoe foot fondler cops to burglary charges

STATELINE, Nev. – The two survivors of Stateline’s foot fondler asked why he shouldn’t be taken into custody pending sentencing.

“I don’t know what liberty he deserves that the rest of us lost,” said one of the women.

Atwater, Calif. resident Mark Anthony Gonzales, 27, admitted to two counts of residential burglary Monday.

Mark Anthony Gonzales

Gonzales made national news last summer in connection with the case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he entered two Stateline resort condominiums during the early morning hours between July 1-3, through a screen door.

According to the sheriff’s office, he stood at the foot of the women’s beds and started rubbing their feet.

The women woke up and confronted the man, who fled.

“Knowing that he has an ankle monitor provided me some relief, knowing that Nevada is watching him,” said one of the victims.

Gonzales faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for April 15.