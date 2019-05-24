Tahoe Forest adds endocrinology services

TRUCKEE, California — Tahoe Forest recently announced the addition of endocrinology services.

Dr. Alison Semrad will lead the new services for the health system.

Treating patients with a wide variety of hormone and metabolic disorders, Semrad specializes in the diagnosis and management of conditions that affect the glands and hormones, according to a press release.

The services of Tahoe Forest endocrinology include evaluation and treatment of conditions such as:

Diabetes

Thyroid and parathyroid disease

Adrenal disorders

Calcium disorders, osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease

Lipid disorders

Pituitary disease

Semrad attended medical school at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She completed her internal medicine residency, endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism fellowship and thyroid fellowship at the University of California, Davis Medical Center, according to the press release. She is certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties.

Tahoe Forest Endocrinology is located at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Suite 260, Truckee. New patients are accepted. Call 530-82-6400 or 530-582-6205 for appointments.