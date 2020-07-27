Tahoe Forest Health has new adult behavioral health line for Incline

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System has announced a new behavioral health service line for adults 18 years and older.

According to a press release, the services include psychiatric services (diagnostic evaluations, medication management and therapy services), individual and group therapy, and Medication Assisted Treatment for substance disorders.

The behavioral health team consists of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, marriage family therapists and bilingual community health advocates.

Additionally, Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes psychiatric nurse practitioners, Jonathan Lowe, PMH-APRN, and Katina Varzos, CNM, PMH-APRN, to the team.

Lowe’s office is located at 10978 Donner Pass Road in Truckee and Ms. Varzos’ office is located on the second floor of Incline Village Community Hospital at 880 Alder Avenue. Both are accepting new patients.

For appointments, please call 530-582-6205.

The Tahoe Forest Behavioral Health Office is located at 10833 Donner Pass Road, Suite 201, Truckee. For appointments, please call 530-582-3505.

Visit http://www.tfhd.com for more information.