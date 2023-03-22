Tahoe Forest Health adds physician in Incline Village

Dr. Jayson Koppinger

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System announced Wednesday that Jayson Koppinger, MD, has joined the team at Incline Village Community Hospital.

Koppinger specializes in providing comprehensive eye and vision care. He is medically and surgically trained to diagnose and treat the full range of disorders affecting the eye and surrounding tissues.

Koppinger attended medical school at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, and completed his ophthalmology residency at California Pacific Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.



Koppinger’s office is located at the IVCH Eye Care Center at 889 Alder Avenue, Suite 303, Incline Village. New patients are accepted.

For appointments, call 530-582-6205.