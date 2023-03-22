Tahoe Forest Health adds physician in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System announced Wednesday that Jayson Koppinger, MD, has joined the team at Incline Village Community Hospital.
Koppinger specializes in providing comprehensive eye and vision care. He is medically and surgically trained to diagnose and treat the full range of disorders affecting the eye and surrounding tissues.
Koppinger attended medical school at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, and completed his ophthalmology residency at California Pacific Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.
Koppinger’s office is located at the IVCH Eye Care Center at 889 Alder Avenue, Suite 303, Incline Village. New patients are accepted.
For appointments, call 530-582-6205.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.