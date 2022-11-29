Tahoe Forest Health receives multiple accolades

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Hospital and Incline Village Community Hospital have received accolades from the Beta Healthcare Group, professional liability insurer of hospitals, for their participation and achievements in the following programs: Beta Heart, Emergency Department Zero Harm, and Obstetrical Zero Harm.

Beta Heart is a multi-year, interactive and collaborative process for moving organizations to a culture of safety, transparency and learning. The program includes five domains for development and implementation, which include: Culture of Safety, Rapid Events Response and Analysis, Communication and Transparency, Care for the Caregiver, and Early Resolution. Both Tahoe Forest Hospital and Incline Village Community Hospital are the only hospitals to achieve all five domain validation by Beta Healthcare Group in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The Emergency Department Zero Harm BETA program provides education that empowers leaders at Tahoe Forest Health System to make positive changes in risk management processes in their Emergency Departments. Tahoe Forest Hospital and Incline Village Community Hospital Emergency Departments have achieved Tier 2, the highest recognition, by Beta Healthcare Group. Both hospitals have been participating in the program for 10 years.

The Obstetrical Zero Harm Beta program is designed to help the OB team mitigate and manage risks with increased efficiency and effectiveness, while providing support to ensure the healthy deliveries of babies. Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Joseph Family Center for Women & Newborn Care have achieved Tier 2, the highest recognition, by Beta Healthcare Group. The center has been participating in the program for 10 years.

“At Tahoe Forest Health System, we have a deep commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of our patients and their families and caregivers,” said Tahoe Forest Health System President/CEO Harry Weis. “Receiving the highest recognition from the Beta Healthcare Group is a testament to the continued excellent work and compassionate care that our team strives to provide on a daily basis.”

To learn more about the Beta programs, visit http://www.betahg.com/risk-management-and-safety/ .