Tahoe Forest Health System receives excellence award

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, officials announced this week.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient experience. The award is a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement in health care.

Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

Tahoe Forest Health System specially recognizes the emergency departments of Tahoe Forest Hospital and Incline Village Community Hospital, and the inpatient departments of Tahoe Forest Hospital, who have each reached the 95th percentile in patient experience contributing to the achievement of the award.

“The caregivers and staff of Tahoe Forest Health System touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer of Press Ganey in a press release. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”

According to Harry Weis, President and CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.

He said, “The Guardian of Excellence Award achievement is an example of how Tahoe Forest Health System honors the community we serve by demonstrating high quality healthcare delivery every day.”