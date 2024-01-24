Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new physician

Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Naomi L. Albertson, MD, has joined their team at the Incline Village Community Hospital. Dr. Albertson specializes in sports medicine and has been in practice for over 20 years.

As a collegiate athlete, Dr. Albertson gained a unique perspective from numerous visits to orthopedists and rehabilitation that allows her to blend personal insight with expertise in medicine, nutrition, exercise physiology, exercise programming, return to play assessment, and aging athletes. She has dedicated her career in sports medicine to assessing and treating musculoskeletal injuries and motivating her patients through recovery.

Dr. Albertson attended medical school at the Tufts University School of Medicine and completed her residency in family practice and her sports medicine fellowship with the San Jose Medical Center/Stanford University.

The office of Dr. Albertson is located on the 2nd floor of Incline Village Community Hospital at 880 Alder Ave., Incline Village. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call (775) 831-6200.