Tahoe Forest Health to host Winter Illness and Injury Symposium

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is holding its 30th annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium from 3-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino located at 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village.

The symposium will feature an array of educational and entertaining speakers, and is open to all EMTs, ski patrol, paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement, RNs, PAs, NPs, physicians, search and rescue members and other mountain and medical professionals.

The event will also include dinner, a vendor expo, raffle prizes and continuing education credits.

Registration information and event details to be announced soon. For more information, call 530-582-3543, e-mail education@THFD.com or visit http://www.tfhd.com .