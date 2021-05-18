Tahoe Forest hires new physician at Incline Village hospital

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is announce Monday that Dr. Annamieka Conway has joined the team at Incline Village Community Hospital.

Dr. Conway specializes in providing comprehensive eye and vision care. She is medically and surgically trained to diagnose and treat the full range of disorders affecting the eye and surrounding tissues.

Dr. Conway attended medical school at the Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine, and completed her ophthalmology residency at UC Davis Eye Center. She is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.

The office of Dr. Conway is located at the IVCH Lakeside Clinic at 889 Alder Avenue, Suite 303, Incline Village. New patients are accepted. For appointments, call 530-582-6205.