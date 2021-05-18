Tahoe Forest hires new physician at Incline Village hospital
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is announce Monday that Dr. Annamieka Conway has joined the team at Incline Village Community Hospital.
Dr. Conway specializes in providing comprehensive eye and vision care. She is medically and surgically trained to diagnose and treat the full range of disorders affecting the eye and surrounding tissues.
Dr. Conway attended medical school at the Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine, and completed her ophthalmology residency at UC Davis Eye Center. She is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.
The office of Dr. Conway is located at the IVCH Lakeside Clinic at 889 Alder Avenue, Suite 303, Incline Village. New patients are accepted. For appointments, call 530-582-6205.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Multiple vehicle crash closes US 50 for several hours on Saturday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A car crash involving multiple vehicles on Saturday closed U.S. Highway 50 for several hours between Lake Tahoe and Carson City.