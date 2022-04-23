Tahoe Forest Hospital now a Level III trauma center
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is proud to announce the American College of Surgeons has recently verified Tahoe Forest Hospital as a Level III Trauma Center.
This verification means the Tahoe Forest Hospital emergency medicine team has consistently demonstrated their ability to provide advanced trauma life support, evaluation, stabilization, and diagnostic services. It allows them to prioritize severely injured patients throughout their entire course of care.
The level of a trauma center refers to the kinds of resources available and the number of patients admitted yearly. As a Level III Trauma Center, Tahoe Forest Hospital provides 24-hour immediate physician coverage, incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program, has transfer agreements in place for patients requiring care at a higher level trauma center, and offers continued education for the trauma care team.
For more information about emergency care services at Tahoe Forest Hospital, visit http://www.tfhd.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
South Tahoe utility requires rate hikes to fix aging infrastructure
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In order to keep up with replacement of aging infrastructure and rising construction costs, South Tahoe Public Utility District is proposing water and sewer rate increases, the first increase since…