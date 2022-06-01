Tahoe Forest receives ‘Best Places to Work Award’ for 4th year in a row

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System was awarded second place for the 2022 Greater Reno-Tahoe Best Places to Work in the extra large business category.

The recognition took place at the 15th Annual Greater Reno-Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards Gala, presented by the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association, on Friday, May 13, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

“We are honored to be receiving this recognition among organizations across all industries for a fourth year in a row” says Harry Weis, President and CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “The Best Places to Work Award reflects our commitment to the community we serve as we continually strive to provide high quality healthcare delivery every day,” Weis added.

Best Places to Work winners are determined entirely on the basis of employees’ responses to the Employee Engagement Survey that measures key areas that make up an organization’s culture, including trust in leadership and employee engagement.

Tahoe Forest Health System provides an array of medical services reaching the communities of Truckee, North Lake Tahoe, Donner Summit, the Sierra Valley in California and Incline Village in Nevada.

For a complete list of the 2022 Greater Reno-Tahoe Best Places to Work Award winners, visit https://nnhra.org/2022_Best_Places_to_Work_Winners