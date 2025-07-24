Gayle's Zen Garden

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Discover the natural beauty and sustainability of local gardens at the Tahoe Friendly Garden Tour, a free, self-guided event presented by South Tahoe Public Utility District and UC Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe. This year’s tour will take place on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 from 4-7 p.m., and highlights six unique gardens in the Meyers community.

The tour begins at Lake Tahoe Golf Course, with an after-party celebration featuring live music from 6-8 p.m. at the same location. Visitors will enjoy a variety of stunning gardens showcasing defensible space, home hardening, water-wise techniques, food production, and wildlife-friendly plantings.

“Gardening in my wooded landscape has become my sanctuary, my passion, it’s where I find peace and connection,” said garden tour participant, Gayle Bradshaw. “With sustainability in mind, I’ve created this garden through trial and error, working with nature rather than against it. Sharing it on the tour is a joy, and I hope visitors leave feeling inspired to cultivate their own green spaces mindfully.”

Tour participants will have the opportunity to speak with local gardeners about their experiences, challenges, and garden transformations. UC Master Gardener educators will also be on-site to provide expert tips on defensible space and Tahoe-friendly gardening practices.

The full route covers 3.5 miles, and carpooling or biking is highly encouraged. The Lake Tahoe Golf Course serves as a central hub, making it a convenient starting point for those on two wheels.

While the tour is free, donations to support the UC Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe will be gratefully accepted at the start location and during the after-party. To learn more about the tour, visit http://www.stpud.us/events .