Tahoe Fund awards grant to SOS Outreach

The Tahoe Fund recently announced its support of the SOS Outreach program with a $30,000 grant to expand its impact at Lake Tahoe.

SOS Outreach is a nonprofit that provides opportunities for underserved youth to experience the outdoors while participating in a mentorship program that is designed to prepare them for life’s challenges.

Every winter, kids who would not normally have the opportunity, enjoy five ride days at Northstar or Heavenly Mountain Resort with their mentors. Off the slopes, they engage in social service projects that help improve their local community.

In Tahoe, more than 250 kids learn to ski and snowboard, learn leadership skills and the importance of protecting the environment through service projects each year. In the summer months they learn to fly fish, river raft and mountain bike.

Over the past 10 years, SOS programs have led to more kids graduating from high school, attending college, finding careers and giving back to their communities. Nearly all, about 96%, of SOS youth plan to attend college, and 61% return to mentor peers.

“Our programs are designed to help underserved youth in our community discover joy through outdoor recreation they might not otherwise have access to, feel included, overcome challenges, improve their mental health, and become strong leaders,” said Theresa Papandrea, senior regional director, SOS Outreach. “We’re thrilled the Tahoe Fund supports our goals and has agreed to help us deliver this important programming to local kids.”

“The goals of the SOS Outreach program align perfectly with the Tahoe Fund’s commitment to sustainable recreation and environmental stewardship,” said Katy Simon Holland, Tahoe Fund board member. “On behalf of our donors, not only are we pleased to contribute to such a valuable program, we appreciate the opportunity for our staff to participate as mentors to the local youth who are part of this incredible program.”

Source: Tahoe Fund