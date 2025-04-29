Tahoe Fund, Barton Health close funding gap for Kahle Drive improvements 

STATELINE, Nev. – Barton Health and the Tahoe Fund have teamed up to close a critical funding gap for the Kahle Complete Streets Project in Stateline, Nevada. With $100,000 remaining to fully fund the project, the Tahoe Fund pledged $33,000 and Barton Health contributed $67,000 to move this project forward — underscoring a shared commitment to Lake Tahoe’s environmental health and community well-being.

“Coming together to close the funding gap for these improvements on Kahle Drive is the latest in a long history of Barton Health stepping up for Lake Tahoe,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “From supporting the acquisition of Johnson Meadow for conservation, to the Kahle Complete Streets project, Barton has once again helped us improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.”

Conditions on Kahle Drive in 2025. Provided / Nevada Tahoe Conservation District

The Kahle Complete Streets Project is a long-awaited water quality improvement effort that will correct drainage issues and prevent stormwater runoff from reaching Lake Tahoe. It will also feature key safety upgrades such as new sidewalks, bike lanes, and crosswalks.

“Now that construction is fully funded, our work can begin to transform the corridor into a safer, more accessible, and environmentally responsible space for the entire community,” said Meghan Kelly, P.E., principal engineer/district manager, Nevada Tahoe Conservation District. “These upgrades will make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists, encourage people to take more sustainable transportation options, and help us preserve the lake’s legendary clarity.”

The project directly aligns with Barton Health’s core values of promoting a healthy, active lifestyle while fulfilling its environmental promise to protect Lake Tahoe.

“We’re grateful to the organizations leading the way on this project and honored to play a supporting role in strengthening our community’s resources,” said Clint Purvance, MD, President & CEO of Barton Health. “The Kahle Complete Streets Project reflects the shared values of community well-being. We understand how vital safe, accessible transportation is for residents and visitors alike, and we’re proud to contribute to efforts that also protect the health of Lake Tahoe.”