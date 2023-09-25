Tahoe Fund CEO honored at the 2023 National Association of State Parks Directors Conference in Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – Nevada State Parks announced its nominee, Amy Berry, has been chosen to be the recipient of the prestigious Rockefeller-Udall Award by leaders of America’s State Parks during the 2023 National Association of State Parks Directors Conference, hosted this year in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Named in honor of Laurance Rockefeller and Stewart Udall, this award celebrates an individual who has a legacy of unwavering dedication to enhancing America’s state parks in a meaningful capacity, be it on the national, regional, or local scale.

As CEO of the Tahoe Fund, Berry has raised more than $20 million from private donors to fund more than 130 environmental improvement projects, working with more than 50 partners.

Amy Berry won the Rockefeller-Udall Award. Provided

“Under Berry’s leadership, the Tahoe Fund has provided vital support for various capital improvement projects, played a pivotal role in the restoration efforts of Lake Tahoe, and generated several strategic planning documents that will guide the Tahoe Basin for decades to come,” according to a Nevada State Parks’ press release.

The Tahoe Fund’s essential role in the Lake Tahoe Basin stems from its commitment to fostering partnerships, actively engaging with the community, and cultivating innovative ideas centered on problem-solving.

“It is always an honor for the Tahoe Fund to be recognized for the work we do with our partners. Thanks to the overwhelming support of our donors and the hard work of our team and board, we are proud to have helped support a number of great park improvements with Nevada State Parks from the East Shore Trail to the new improvements at Spooner Lake State Park,” Berry told the Tribune.

Nevada State Parks said Berry’s ability to bring together businesses, non-profit organizations, individuals, and government agencies to secure funding, formulate plans, and tackle the challenges facing the Lake Tahoe Basin is what has led to the success of these efforts.

Ranging from the East Shore Trail to the Spooner Lake and Backcountry Visitor Center & Amphitheater, among other vital projects, the generous funding provided by the Tahoe Fund will have a lasting positive impact on park visitors for years to come.

“Nevada State Parks is grateful to the dedication and partnership of Amy Berry and the Tahoe Fund and congratulates her on receiving the much-deserved Rockefeller-Udall Award,” the press release said.