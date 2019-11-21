Tahoe Fund receives funding to complete Lily Lake Trail

Volunteers building the Lily Lake Trail.

Provided/ TAMBA

Tahoe Fund has met its campaign goal for the Lily Lake Trail thanks to Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise,

“Those who visit our resorts are passionate about the outdoors,” said Tom Fortune, vice president and general manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort in a press release. “It’s important to Vail Resorts that we provide opportunities for our guests to give back and support projects like this in the mountain communities where we operate. Lending support to aid in the completion of the Lily Lake Trail, a new trail I myself look forward to using, aligned perfectly with the intent of our guest donation program.”

Tahoe Fund was lacking $75,000 for thee planned 2.1-mile multi-use trail that would provide access to Fallon Leaf Lake and Desolation Wilderness.

Guest donations at Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood will allow the U.S. Forest Service and Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association to finish the trail in 2020.

“Our goal has always been to help environmental and sustainable recreation projects like this one achieve completion in the Tahoe Basin,” said Katy Simon Holland, Tahoe Fund board chair in the release. “This effort truly demonstrated the incredible power of philanthropy – among our partners in both the public and private sectors – and the support our community has for projects that enhance sustainable recreation and access to our public lands.”

The Lily Lake Trail will connect to the newly built trail system on Angora Ridge. Construction started in 2018 but has been delayed due to difficult terrain and finding funds to pay for a professional engineer and building crew.

“Without the active support of the Tahoe Fund and Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise triple match, construction of the Lily Lake Trail simply wouldn’t be possible,” said Scott Brown, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association board member and crew leader in the press release. “It’s incredibly inspiring to know that when we put out the call for help, this community is willing to step up and make it happen.”

To learn more, visit http://www.tahoefund.org.