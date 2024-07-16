Tahoe Fund hires local artists to transform National Forest restrooms

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Visitors to four popular recreation sites managed by the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will be greeted with a surprise when they step into the restroom facilities. Instead of blank walls inside the vault toilets, people will find beautiful murals painted by local artists through a project led by the LTBMU and the Tahoe Fund.

“We are so lucky to have such talented artists in our local community and great partners at the Forest Service to be able to do something like this,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Our hope is that when people see these stunningly beautiful murals they’ll be inspired to do their part to leave Tahoe better than they found it.”

Earlier this year, the LTBMU and the Tahoe Fund put out a public call for artists in the California and Nevada area to “beautify” the blank interiors of these restrooms. Five local artists were selected based on the creativity of their submissions and tasked with painting murals that establish a ‘sense of place’ in four different National Forest restroom facilities in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Stateline Lookout, Crystal Bay, NV

Created by North Lake Tahoe resident and full-time artist Ian Scott, the artwork in each of the two Stateline Lookout restrooms was created to depict a “room with a view.” The scenery within each restroom reflects the scenery that can be seen outside, however they differ in design by time of day and season they represent.

Crystal Bay mural Ian Scott Provided / Tahoe Fund

Logan Shoals Vista Point, East Shore, NV

South Lake Tahoe resident and classically trained artist Talia Koval’s design “Nature Sings,” was selected for the Logan Shoals Vista Point restroom as it illustrates the breathtaking landscape of Lake Tahoe as seen from the East Shore. At the forefront of the mural are vibrant pine trees, with the focal point of the mural its majestic sunset, with warm hues casting a radiant glow over the mountains in the distance. Koval painted the mural alongside her partner Michael Passaretti.

Logan Shoals mural by Talia Koval Provided / Tahoe Fund

Big Meadow Trailhead, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Two artists were selected to paint two restroom stalls at the Big Meadow Trailhead. Cyan Samone’s mural takes viewers inside the habitats of local Tahoe wildlife that appear larger than life. The concept of being surrounded by their environments is intended to give viewers a deeper sense of connection with nature and invoke a desire to protect it.

Alyssa Cumpton’s mural was designed to inspire and educate visitors about some of the native animals in the Tahoe region, including Steller’s Jays, American Black Bears and the endangered Sierra Nevada Red Fox.

Big Meadow mural by Alyssa Compton Provided / Tahoe Fund

Sawmill Pond, Meyers, CA

Charlotte Castillo, a fine artist and art teacher at Tahoe Valley Elementary School was selected to paint murals in the two restrooms at Sawmill Pond. Her designs depict humanity’s relationship with nature, showcasing the experience and visual wonder of the region.

Sawmill Pond mural by Charlotte Castillo Provided / Tahoe Fund

“Based on the response we received from interested local artists and the incredible quality of their work, we hope to continue this project in the future by expanding it to other sites,” said Daniel Cressy, public services staff officer, LTBMU. “In the meantime, we’re excited to see how people respond to the new murals and hope that transforming these spaces will motivate our visitors and residents alike to become better stewards of the environment.”

Paint for the murals was generously supplied by Kelly Brothers Painting. Visit http://www.tahoefund.org to learn more about this project or to contribute to projects that support the Tahoe environment.