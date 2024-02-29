Tahoe Fund invites artists to transform forest service restrooms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Fund, in collaboration with the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, unveiled an exciting opportunity for local artists to breathe life into the interiors of restrooms at key Tahoe locations. By adorning these spaces with vibrant murals depicting Tahoe’s flora, fauna, and breathtaking landscapes, the initiative aims to deter vandalism and ignite a sense of responsibility towards Tahoe’s preservation.

The bathrooms up for design are Stateline Fire Lookout Trail in Crystal Bay, the Logan Shoals Vista Point on Tahoe’s East Shore, and the Tallac Historic Site on the South Shore.

Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund, expressed enthusiasm about engaging the local artist community in this transformative project.

“We are thrilled to harness the creative energy of our local artists,” said Berry. “Through these murals, we aspire to foster a deeper connection to these spaces and instill a collective commitment to safeguarding the beauty of Tahoe,” said Berry.

A bathroom at Henry Lake, Idaho is the inspiration for this project. Provided / Bruce Hallman, Idaho Falls District BLM

Inspired by a successful initiative by the Bureau of Land Management in Henry Lake, Idaho, this project seeks to enlist artists and community groups from California and Nevada to contribute their talents to this endeavor.

Daniel Cressy, Public Services Staff Officer at LTBMU, emphasized the aim of the project to evoke a sense of place while encouraging environmental stewardship. “We are seeking artists who can skillfully capture the essence of Tahoe and inspire viewers to become guardians of our environment,” said Cressy.

“Just as visitors in Henry Lake have marveled at similar installations, we anticipate that encountering art celebrating Tahoe’s beauty will spark memorable reflections on individual contributions to conservation.”

The initiative has garnered positive feedback in Idaho, with visitors praising the restroom art as a delightful surprise and a highlight of their experience.

Generous support for the project includes paint supplies provided by Kelly Brothers Painting.

Artists interested in participating can submit proposals through a designated Google Form until 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, March 29, 2024. Submissions will undergo evaluation by the Tahoe Fund, LTBMU, and select community members in April, with mural installations scheduled for May 2024, weather permitting.

For more information about the project and submission guidelines, visit https://tahoefund.org/paintamural .