Tahoe Fund issues call for 2025 projects

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe Fund is opening its annual call for projects . The nonprofit is seeking projects for its 2025 portfolio that will increase the pace and scale of forest restoration, improve lake clarity and health, encourage sustainable recreation, provide innovative solutions to transportation challenges, and create more stewards of Lake Tahoe.

Public agencies, nonprofits and environmentally focused businesses are invited to submit proposals for projects that require $5,000 to $1,000,000 in funding. Projects with the ability to leverage public funding as a result of Tahoe Fund support will be prioritized.

“The projects submitted each year are a testament to the passion our community has for Lake Tahoe,” said Caitlin Meyer, Chief Program Officer for the Tahoe Fund. “The positive impact our partners make on the ground continues to inspire us. We’re so excited to see what new ideas are dreamed up this next round of submissions!”

Since its inception, the Tahoe Fund has worked with more than 50 partners to support over 160 projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Some highlights include introducing innovation to forest health treatments through the Truckee-Tahoe BurnBot pilot, transforming the Upper Truckee River Watershed with the Motel 6 acquisition , repairing 19 miles of trail in Desolation Wilderness , bringing together a new collaboration of community stakeholders to develop the region’s first Destination Stewardship Plan , and commissioning a comprehensive parking enforcement study aiming to make parking easier and safer for everyone in Tahoe.

All submissions will be reviewed by the Tahoe Fund Board of Directors, which is tasked with developing the Tahoe Fund’s project portfolio. Projects submitted for consideration may receive immediate funding or be selected for a Tahoe Fund project campaign in 2025.

Project submissions are due by January 31, 2025. Guidelines and the request for project submission form can be found here .