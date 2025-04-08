Tahoe Fund meets campaign goal to help Tahoe Conservancy demolish former Motel 6

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Thanks to the generosity of Tahoe Fund donors, the nonprofit reached its $200,000 fundraising goal to support the California Tahoe Conservancy’s efforts to demolish the former Motel 6 building, restaurant, and parking lot in the Upper Truckee Marsh. This is the next step in removing these developments and restoring the sensitive wetland area.

“Over the years, our donors have paved the way for significant change in Lake Tahoe,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “This time, they are helping us unpave paradise — to begin restoration planning efforts for the largest watershed in the Basin. We are thrilled to help unlock the public funding needed to take the next step in the most important restoration project in Tahoe.”

Motel 6 Provided / California Tahoe Conservancy

The Motel 6 property and surrounding 31 acres were acquired in March 2024 by the California Tahoe Conservancy with funding from the Conservancy, the California Wildlife Conservation Board, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Tahoe Fund and the League to Save Lake Tahoe.

Contributions from dozens of Tahoe Fund donors and major gifts from the Latrobe Foundation and the Robert S & Dorothy J Keyser Foundation helped the organization reach its fundraising goal for this campaign. The Conservancy is working with the Department of General Services to prepare for demolition of the former Motel 6, vacant restaurant building, and parking lot. Demolition is anticipated to begin in fall 2025.

“We are grateful to the Tahoe Fund and their donors for their support,” said Jason Vasques, Executive Director for the California Tahoe Conservancy. “Being able to combine private and public funding for important projects like this is the perfect model to advance restoration at Lake Tahoe.”

Right now, the Conservancy is seeking restoration and recreation ideas from the public to help inform the future of the Upper Truckee Marsh. Learn more at https://tahoe.ca.gov/share-your-ideas-upper-truckee-marsh-south-project/ .

Learn more about projects the Tahoe Fund supports at http://www.tahoefund.org .