Tahoe Fund opens application for new teen giving program
New 10-week program culminates in teens giving away $10,000
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Tahoe is soon to have a new generation of philanthropic leaders thanks to the formation of the Teens for Tahoe Giving Circle. High school students with a passion for Lake Tahoe are encouraged to apply for this new program, which is part of the Tahoe Fund’s Teens for Tahoe initiative and begins this Spring.
Modeled after the highly successful program offered by the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada, this 10-week course is open to high school students in grades 9-12 who want to deepen their connection to Lake Tahoe through philanthropy. Participants will learn about nonprofit organizations, effective giving strategies, and financial analysis.
“We’re thrilled to offer this program for our next generation of supporters,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “This is a great way to learn about philanthropy, earn community service hours, and help give $10,000 away to a great Tahoe project.”
The program, which will take place remotely via Zoom during the Spring 2025 semester, will provide 25 students with the knowledge and tools to make meaningful charitable decisions. When the course concludes, participants will have $10,000 to distribute to a project of their choice from the Tahoe Fund’s portfolio of environmental improvement projects.
Applications are open now and due March 7, 2025. Applicants will be notified of their status by March 10, 2025. Meetings will occur virtually for one hour each week for 10 weeks and participants will earn 10-15 hours of community service.
Get ready to help shape the future of Lake Tahoe. Learn more and apply here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.