Tahoe Fund Partners with Raley’s to Launch A New Way to Donate with Photos

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Fund and Raley’s are promoting responsible tourism while inspiring residents and visitors to reduce plastics in Lake Tahoe through a unique new social campaign.

The companies have partnered with the social good platform PixlBank to launch the photo campaign, which focuses on the “Drink Tahoe Tap” message and is part of a larger initiative called I Love Tahoe.

In stores or online, people will be directed to the Drink Tahoe Tap campaign page on the I Love Tahoe website where they can upload a photo of themselves drinking Tahoe Tap water. They can then share their photo directly to their social media pages to unlock a $10 donation from Raley’s that will go towards installing water refill stations to help reduce plastic water bottle waste in Tahoe and to work with partners at UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center and the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association.

“We are always looking for creative ways to encourage people to take care of Tahoe,” said Tahoe Fund CEO Amy Berry in a press release. “We think this is a fun way to drive more people to drink Tahoe Tap instead of using plastic water bottles. We are thankful to our partners at Raley’s for continuing their efforts to get this message out.”

The campaign is an extension of the partnership with Raley’s to promote Drink Tahoe Tap water bottles in their stores. Drink Tahoe Tap water bottles are available for purchase at all nearby Raley’s locations.





To help motivate people to share their photos and incentivize others to Boost those photos with donations, PixlBank has developed a built-in sweepstakes model that converts peoples’ actions (and donations) into entries to win prizes, like GoPro® cameras and video drones.

I Love Tahoe and Drink Tahoe Tap will give Tahoe visitors and residents a fun and rewarding way to empower and invest their social currency in the preservation and restoration of Lake Tahoe.