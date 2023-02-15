Tahoe Fund receives $187K from guests at Vail Resorts

A skier enjoys soft snow at Northstar California.

Provided/Katey Hamill/Northstar

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Guests of Northstar California and Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts are positively impacting the environment through Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise Guest Donation Program.

By donating a dollar when purchasing online lift tickets, season passes, lodging and rounds of golf over the past 12 months, guests at these Vail Resorts locations have raised more than $187,000 for the Tahoe Fund to support environmental improvement projects.

“We are thrilled to see how much our guests care about giving back to Tahoe,” said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly Mountain Resort and the Tahoe Region. “Through these dollar donations and our EpicPromise program, our guests make it easy for us to support the Tahoe Fund’s work to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.”

The Tahoe Fund supports environmental improvement projects that restore lake clarity, expand sustainable recreation, promote healthier forests, improve transportation and inspire greater stewardship of the region. Since its inception in 2010, the organization has funded over 80 environmental improvement projects.

Over the past decade, Kirkwood, Heavenly and Vail Resorts EpicPromise have contributed about $927,000 to the Tahoe Fund. Dollar donations from Vail Resorts guests have supported projects like the Lily Lake Trail, a 2.1-mile multi-use trail on Angora Ridge; the 72-mile scuba cleanup of Lake Tahoe’s entire shoreline; and the restoration of the 206-acre Johnson Meadow in South Lake Tahoe. In the coming months, Kirkwood, Heavenly and the Tahoe Fund team will determine which upcoming projects this round of funding will support.

“We are beyond grateful for the guests at Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood resorts,” said Cory Ritchie, chair of the Tahoe Fund Board of Directors. “Their generosity and the continued support of Vail Resorts makes it possible for us to preserve this mountain treasure for future generations.”

Learn more about the Tahoe Fund at http://www.tahoefund.org .