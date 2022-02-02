Tahoe Fund seeking applications for 2022 projects

The Tahoe Fund is currently seeking to collaborate with organizations to develop Signature and Premier Projects with fundraising goals of $5,000-$1,000,000 that align with the following program areas:

Forest Health: The goal is to fund innovative solutions that will increase the pace and scale of forest restoration in the Tahoe Basin.

Lake Clarity/Water Quality/Lake Health: The goal is to complement and support key stakeholders’ efforts to improve lake clarity, water quality, and lake health. They are particularly interested in projects with a focus on aquatic invasive species, near shore water quality, and Upper Truckee watershed restoration.

Sustainable Recreation: They are interested in sustainable outdoor recreation projects that will improve quality of experience and equity of access, while minimizing impacts on natural resources in Tahoe.

Stewardship: They want to inspire more people to take care of Tahoe by funding projects that increase environmental awareness and promote behavioral change.





Transportation: Contribute innovative solutions to current and future transportation efforts; especially those that help solve peak congestion issues.

At this stage, the Tahoe Fund is most interested in learning the basic details of the project, the benefit to the Tahoe Basin, the alignment with a specific goal area, the general timeline and a budget range.

Please review project guidelines prior to completing the form.

Any projects seeking 2022 support should submit by Jan. 31.

HOW IT WORKS

All submissions will be reviewed by the Tahoe Fund Projects Committee, which is tasked with developing the Tahoe Fund’s Signature and Premier Projects Portfolio.

Select projects will be invited to provide further details.

The Tahoe Fund Projects Committee will review proposals on a rolling basis.

REQUIREMENTS

Tahoe Fund projects must be in the Tahoe Basin and should be consistent with the program priorities laid out above: Forest Health, Lake Clarity/Lake Quality/Lake Health, Sustainable Recreation, Transportation and Stewardship.

Projects should serve diversity and inclusion of all residents and visitors.