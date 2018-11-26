Tahoe Fund seeks new project ideas for 2019

A local nonprofit is seeking suggestions for new projects that will help solve the challenges facing Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Fund, according to a press release, is interested in projects that will improve lake clarity, outdoor recreation, forest resilience, transportation and stewardship.

"We are looking for great projects that could use the support of the Tahoe Fund to make sure they get done," Tahoe Fund Projects Committee Member Cory Ritchie said in the release. "We are looking for both early stage and late stage projects that can demonstrate real impact and the ability to leverage an investment by the Tahoe Fund for future funding."

Organizations are invited to submit project ideas by Jan. 31, 2019 at tahoefund.org/challenge. The Tahoe Fund will select the top projects from those submitted for its 2019 Signature and Premier Project Portfolios. Ideal projects, according to the nonprofit, will improve Lake Tahoe's clarity, reduce the risk of wildfire, improve transportation and expand outdoor recreation. The Tahoe Fund is also looking for ways to build a greater sense of stewardship in the Tahoe Basin.

Since 2010, the Tahoe Fund has raised funds from private donors for more than 30 environmental improvement projects including new bike paths, watershed restorations, removal of aquatic invasive species and environmental stewardship programs.

It is currently raising funds for the Desolation Wilderness Trail restoration in partnership with the Tahoe Rim Trail Association. All money donated before Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $40,000.

Eligible projects must be able to demonstrate that all necessary environmental permits will be obtained, enjoy strong community support, and have other sources of funding identified. Additional details can be found at tahoefund.org/challenge.