Tahoe Fund welcomes Deirdra Walsh to its Board of Directors

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The nonprofit Tahoe Fund announced today that Deirdra Walsh, general manager and vice president of Northstar California Resort, has joined its Board of Directors.

Deirdra Walsh

Provided/ Kelli Price

The Tahoe Fund supports environmental improvement projects in the Tahoe Basin that restore the forest, improve lake clarity, enhance outdoor recreation, and inspire greater stewardship of the natural environment.

Walsh oversees all year-round operations at Northstar, and as one of eight women leaders running resorts across the Vail Resorts portfolio, she is a champion of Vail Resort’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. She has already been instrumental on Tahoe

Fund’s DEI committee and her new position on the Board will further support these efforts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Deirdra to the Tahoe Fund board,” said Allen Biaggi, Tahoe Fund board chair. “Her energy and commitment to the mission and goals of the Tahoe Fund are incredibly valuable to the ongoing success of the organization.”

Prior to joining Northstar in the spring of 2019, Walsh was an influential member of Park City Mountain’s senior leadership team in her role of Senior Director of Mountain Dining. During her tenure at Park City, Walsh had direct oversight of over a dozen mountain dining outlets and led several major capital improvement projects at the resort.

She was instrumental in the evolution of Park City Mountain becoming recognized as an industry leader in restaurant and culinary experience. In addition to her role at Northstar, Walsh sits on the Board of Directors for the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, Northstar Village, and Northstar Mountain Associations.

“I am excited to join the Tahoe Fund Board and support the incredible vision of this organization,” shared Walsh. “I am grateful to have come to know Amy, the Tahoe Fund staff and the Board members over the last few years and I am so inspired by everyone that makes this such a dynamic and driven nonprofit.”