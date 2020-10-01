Tahoe Fund’s ‘Teens 4 Tahoe’ hosts 1st event

Teens 4 Tahoe, an environmental stewardship group formed by six teens, will host a free virtual screening of the award-winning documentary “Wilder Than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future” this Sunday, marking the groups first event in its effort to educate other teens about wildfire preparedness.

The 60-minute documentary highlights how fire suppression and climate change have left forests and wildland-urban landscapes susceptible to large, high-intensity wildfires, while also exploring strategies to mitigate the impact of these fires. The documentary takes viewers on a journey from the Rim Fire of 2013 to the wildfires of 2017 and 2018, and has won awards at the San Francisco Green Film Festival, and Berkeley Video Film Festival.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include a question and answer session with Director Kevin White and members of Teens 4 Tahoe.

Conceived of by 16-year-old Convent High School student Eliza Spaht, of San Francisco, Teens 4 Tahoe seeks to inspire others to help preserve Lake Tahoe and raise awareness of the environment challenges the region faces.

“I started the Teens 4 Tahoe group because I wanted a way to inspire kids my age to find ways to take action and help drive environmental change — particularly to help preserve Lake Tahoe,” said Spaht in a news release. “With the help of the Tahoe Fund, our intention is to help our peers learn what some of the challenges are that Tahoe faces and how we can become stewards of Tahoe and the broader environment.”

Teens 4 Tahoe is a Tahoe Fund initiative designed to engage teens that want to be a part of the next generation of stewards at Lake Tahoe.

“Part of living in a forest like we do in Tahoe means living with the threat of catastrophic wildfire,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO, in a news release. “We are so inspired by the young people who feel compelled to align their efforts with our mission and encourage their peers to become involved in our work to support a sustainable future for Lake Tahoe. They truly are the next generation of stewards that Tahoe needs.”

Film information and registration can be found at http://www.tahoefund.org/teens-4-tahoe. Those interested in joining Teens 4 Tahoe are encouraged to contact Spaht at teens4tahoe@tahoefund.org.