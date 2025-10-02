Tahoe Games delivers action packed weekend (Gallery)
STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Games Mountain Sports Festival debuted on Sept. 27–28, transforming the Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic into a high-energy hub of mountain culture, community, and action-packed entertainment.
The festival celebrated the best of Tahoe’s mountain lifestyle, showcasing live music, a vendor village, outdoor activities, and the highly anticipated Big Air Competition.
Here’s a look at the action packed weekend!
