Tahoe Games Mountain Sports Festival launches this fall at Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A bold new celebration of outdoor adventure is coming to South Lake Tahoe this Fall. The Tahoe Games Mountain Sports Festival, presented by Visit Lake Tahoe and On Course Events, will debut September 27–28, 2025, transforming the Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic into a high-energy hub of mountain culture, community, and action-packed entertainment.
This free, all-ages festival celebrates the best of Tahoe’s mountain lifestyle with live music, a vendor village, outdoor activities, and the weekend’s centerpiece event: a Mountain Bike Big Air Competition.
“We’re creating something that’s high-energy, community-driven, and uniquely Tahoe,” says Rob Giustina “This festival is over 20 years in the making, it’s going to be an unforgettable weekend.”
Local nonprofit The Smaine Fund is among the event partners, helping spotlight mentorship and safety in mountain sports. Current sponsors include Visit Lake Tahoe, Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness, STIO, and more to be announced.
Vendor applications are open now for outdoor brands, adventure gear, & lifestyle partners.
For vendor info, partnership opportunities, or to get involved, visit OnCourseEvents.com or connect with @tahoegames on Instagram.
