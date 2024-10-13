Tahoe grading, digging season ends October 15

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is reminding residents and contractors that the annual grading and digging season for permitted projects will end on Tuesday, October 15. All construction sites must be winterized through the wettest part of the year to protect Lake Tahoe’s famed water clarity. Grading season in the Tahoe Basin runs from May 1 to October 15 every year.

The long-standing requirement helps prevent sediment from washing into stormwater systems and the lake and prevents soil compaction and disturbance during the wettest months. Site winterization requirements are available on the TRPA website.

The agency will approve grading season exceptions for projects on a case-by-case basis if a public health, safety, or water quality emergency exists.

Some activities are considered exempt and do not require TRPA approval, even outside of the grading season. These projects must still be stabilized during wet conditions and stopped when covered with snow. A list of exempt projects is under Frequently Asked Questions at http://www.trpa.gov .

The grading and digging season for permitted projects at Lake Tahoe will open again May 1, 2025.