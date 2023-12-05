Tahoe Green Dispensary hosts Bread & Broth meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Sponsoring their second Adopt A Day of Nourishment for the year, Tahoe Green Dispensary hosted the Monday Meal on November 27. Even though two of the planned Adopt A Day sponsor crew members were unable to attend due to not feeling well, the sponsor crew arrived with two ‘substitute’ team members to replace the ailing Tahoe Green Dispensary employees.

Tahoe Green Dispensary, owned by David and Melanie Turner, was represented at the Monday Meal by Melanie, their daughter Haleigh Turner, and her friend Kasandra “Kasi” Rangel. According to Haleigh, volunteering as an Adopt A Day crew member was “a wonderful learning experience.”

The trio was very helpful throughout the meal service as they wrapped utensils, bagged fresh fruits and vegetables, dished out the main meal on the serving line and then stayed to help with the meal’s cleanup.

Being on the meal’s main serving line is the best way to meet and greet all the dinner guests. As she took a break from manning the serving line, Rangel expressed her thoughts about her interactions with the dinner guests. “I’m having a lot of fun seeing all of the smiles” as the dinner guests went through the serving.

As the Tahoe Green Dispensary AAD team’s lead, Melanie Turner, was excited to see her young co-team members enjoy their volunteering experience and see how their actions were impacting the always grateful dinner guests. “Loved having our “substitute employees” and spending time giving back to the community with my daughter and her good friend.”

“Thank you to the Tahoe Green Dispensary for their Adopt a Day of Nourishment sponsorship by donating $350 to support the meal’s cost and bringing a wonderful crew to help provide a hot, nutritious meal and food giveaway bags to the 93 dinner guests who came to St. Theresa’s Grace Hall for a great meal and the comfort of knowing so many people care,” Bread and Broth said.