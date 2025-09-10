Tahoe Greenbelt Phase 2 on track to finish construction, opening new paths and public space

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – If you’ve seen the construction behind AleWorx at the Y or near Tahoe Valley Campground, you’re seeing the Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project. Conceptualized in 2011, it’s finally nearing completion after starting Phase 2 construction in May this year.

The construction on Phase 2 of the Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The project includes drainage and water quality improvements, new naturalized play structures, public space and improved active transportation paths. It was split into two phases to ensure funding could be secured from different sources.

Phase 1, which was stormwater and water quality improvement in the Bonanza neighborhood and downstream of James Avenue at 3rd Street to Tahoe Keys Boulevard, was primarily funded through grants from the California Water Resources Control Board.

One of the installed rock retaining walls that would separate the trail from the stormwater treatment area. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Phase 2, which includes water quality and stormwater in addition to public space and recreational components, had its final push for funding through city council. Last year, the council appropriated about $3 million to complete the second phase.

Brianna Greenlaw, associate civil engineer and project lead, said that the city is excited about the project as it touches on water quality, environmental restoration and recreation, which are major priorities for them.

“It’s exciting to see it actually exist,” said Greenlaw. The trees that needed to be removed have been taken down, the water quality treatment area is graded and tied into existing wetlands, multi-use paths trails have been rough graded and rock retaining walls have been put into place.

The infrastructure will help connect the flow of water with the wetlands in the area. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The pre-existing path, which used to flood during spring and winter, will now have boardwalks placed to make the path available year-round. The contractor is continuing installation of storm drain infrastructure, grading, paving, signage, fencing, revegetation and playground structures.

The project will likely be functional and usable by the winter, but there may be a few remaining components that may extend into the 2026 construction season. Recent thunderstorms caused some delay in the work, but completion is expected by October 15.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.