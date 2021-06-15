Tahoe grocery store offering discounted tickets to celebrity golf

Justin Timberlake and former two-time champ Tony Romo will return for this year’s event. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Raley’s stores in the Lake Tahoe region are offering discounted tickets to American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The two South Lake Tahoe stores and one in Incline Village will be selling daily tickets at a 10% discounted rate, from $30 to $27, or, for $23 when purchasing $50 or more in groceries, with a limit of four tickets per day per person. The Raley’s in Gardnerville and Carson City are also offering the discounted prices.

The 32nd edition of golf’s premier celebrity tournament, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort on July 7-11, will welcome back fans following last year’s pandemic which prevented public attendance.

The celebrity field for this year’s event is being touted as the best in tournament history with superstars Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Charles Barkley, Canelo Álvarez, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Larry the Cable Guy, Ray Romano with other announcements anticipated.

The field collectively represents 16 Hall of Famers, 13 Most Valuable Player awards and 15 Cy Young Awards, and eight Player of the Year Awards. Players will be competing for $600,000 in prize money with the winner claiming $125,000.

The tournament will be televised live from Edgewood on NBCSN from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, July 9; and on NBC from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11. Additional coverage will be provided by Golf Channel through the course of the week.