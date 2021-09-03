Tahoe group studying how lake is impacted by fire

The community of Lake Tahoe is reeling as the Caldor Fire continues to burn extremely near evacuated neighborhoods in El Dorado County and the City of South Lake Tahoe, and the shores of Lake Tahoe itself. Our staff at the League to Save Lake Tahoe are among the evacuees.

Our hearts go out to everyone who has been forced from their homes, along with the emergency personnel, law enforcement and government officials who are working without rest.

Thousands of firefighters and first responders are heroically putting themselves in harm’s way to keep us and the Lake we love safe. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.

The aggressive surge of the fire in recent days – accelerated by low humidity and drought-stricken vegetation – is a horrifying illustration of how climate change can impact our communities, our safety and the wild places we treasure.

Just months ago, it was widely considered unimaginable that wildfire could crest the Sierra Nevada. In this summer alone, two fires have done just that.





To protect our wildlands and mountain communities in this new climate reality, we need to think beyond political boundaries, and treat the landscape on its own holistic terms. It will take collaboration as never before, yet there is nowhere better suited to lead the way than Tahoe.

The lake, spanning two states and four counties, has been a unifying force for conservation and preservation for more than five decades. The League has been honored to play a leading role in that work.

To Keep Tahoe Blue for future generations, we all need to double our efforts and willingness to learn and take action.

At this moment, scientists from the Tahoe Science Advisory Council are studying how airborne particulate matter from the fire is impacting the lake we know and love.

The League supports this type of groundbreaking research and applies the best available science to inform stronger environmental protections, decision makers and the public on ways to care for Tahoe.

We urge those who live, work and play in the Tahoe Basin to stay informed, vigilant and ready to react as conditions of the Caldor Fire continue to change.

Monitor the links available here for fire information, sign up to receive CAL FIRE updates, and please register for emergency alerts from Placer County, El Dorado County, Douglas County and Washoe County. Donations to provide relief to impacted families can be made to the El Dorado Community Foundation’s Caldor Fire Fund. Please be kind, compassionate and caring to one another as we work through this. Tahoe is stronger together. Dona

As we’ve done for nearly 65 years, the League will continue to advocate, engage and create a path forward to protect and preserve our Lake, environment and community. Together, we will heal. Together, we will Keep Tahoe Blue.