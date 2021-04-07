Tahoe group to host ‘Trash Talk’ webinar, preview lake cleanup
Local environmental nonprofit Clean Up The Lake is hosting a webinar about its discoveries beneath the surface of Lake Tahoe.
Starting at 6 p.m., on Thursday, April 15, CUTL team members and environmental scientist Dr. Zoe Harrold will be discussing the trash removed from the lake last year.
The webinar will feature data from CUTL’s Nevada Division of State Lands and Nevada Department of Environmental Protection Grant for 2020 to examine the types of materials that were most prevalent along the six miles of Nevada shoreline it cleaned.
The team removed 2,200 pounds of trash from just six miles of the lake. The webinar will also go over the “dirtiest“ portion of the six miles.
“Our hope is that with this data that we collected through sorting and categorizing every single piece of litter removed from the lake will help us get to the root of the problem, we certainly don’t want to clean up the lake forever — although we will if we have to,” said CUTL Programs Manager Sadye Easler. “We want to provide information that we hope will inspire our locals and visitors alike to proactively help manage land based litter and make better decisions about the types of products they are buying and companies they are supporting.”
CUTL will share how they plan to continue to make a positive impact with the 72-mile cleanup of Lake Tahoe planned for this upcoming summer, which is sponsored by Tahoe Blue Vodka.
While weather dependent, the start date for the 72-mile cleanup is set tentatively for May 15.
The webinar will also have a question and answer portion.
“We are hoping more people are inspired to join us to learn more about what inspired us to get started and what we accomplished in 2020,” Easler said.
CUTL will also premier its short film about the 2020 Donner Lake Project.
All webinar attendees will be eligible for a prize giveaway which includes scuba and snorkeling gear along with prizes from local partners such as Drink Coffee Do Stuff.
“I’m very excited for the event and we are excited to have this event in spring to spread awareness to litter before tourists get into the area,” said Colin West, founder and executive director CUTL.
