Tahoe has 3rd straight day of record warmth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Broken weather records have become a broken record this week at Lake Tahoe.

For the third consecutive day the early spring heat wave has resulted in record highs.

South Lake Tahoe reached a high of 67 on Friday shattering the record of 64 that was set more than 30 years ago in 1988.

In Tahoe City, on the North Shore, the thermometer reached a record high of 61, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Saturday’s record of 68 on the South Shore may stand as the service is expecting highs to reach into the mid 60s. The record on the North Shore of 59 is likely to be broken with the forecast calling for high temps in the low 60s.

After several record-breaking days, the high temps are expected to drop to more typical spring weather as an incoming storm approaches.

The service issued a special weather statement Saturday morning breaking down what to expect, including strong winds and up to 10 inches of snow for the High Sierra.

The breezy westerly winds on Saturday will increase and turn southerly on Sunday. Gusts will be in the 30-40 mph range with 80 mph gusts on Sierra ridges through Monday morning.

Valley rain and mountain snow will reach the Sierra late Sunday.

The service said “liquid totals remain light overall with the highest totals favoring the Sierra crest from Tahoe south through Mono County, and portions of the eastern Sierra and western Nevada south of U.S. Highway 50.”

The statement said there may be a large variation in totals over short distances due to the showery nature of the storm. Thunderstorms are possible on Monday.

Snow levels will remain near 6,000 feet but accumulation will likely be limited to mountain passes above 7,000 feet due to the recent warmth.

Sunday’s high may reach into the low 60s with a cool down to a high of 47 on Monday with the overnight lows in the mid 20s.

From Tuesday through Friday the forecast is mostly sunny and clear with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s.