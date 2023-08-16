Tahoe Heartbeat brand launches ‘Hawaii Heartbeat’ in wake of Lahaina devastation

Tahoe Heartbeat has launched their "Hawaii Heartbeat" product line in support of the wildfire damage in Lahaina, Maui.

Provided / Tahoe Heartbeat

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The death toll from wildfires continues to rise as the westside of Lahaina, Maui faces recovering from what some headlines are now calling the “deadliest wildfire in U.S in modern history.” While support for Maui is being felt across the nation, local Lake Tahoe community members and businesses are pouring in their support from the mainland.

Parker Alexander, founder and CEO of the Tahoe Heartbeat Brand and a lifetime local of South Lake Tahoe is using his momentum with the local brand to help the island during their time in need.

Since 2017, Alexander has been growing the brand that spreads love and awareness for the “Lake of the Sky,” and now, in the wake of devastation he is using the same brand to share the love with the “Hawaii Hearbeat” brand extension.

Traditionally a logo brand, Tahoe Heartbeat is committed to creating synonymous logos that have meaning, which all present the same question, “what makes your heart beat.”

On August 14, Alexander launched a line of 15 hats, each with a different color scheme and photo of the beautiful Hawaiian island, following the same framework of the Tahoe Heartbeat hats.

$25 from every “Hawaii heartbeat” hat will be donated directly to support those who have lost their homes, businesses, and wellbeing on the Valley Isle.

“I hope to raise $20,000 to $30,000 quickly,” Alexander said in the first 24 hours of the fundraiser, and added, “if we can use our brand and following to bring awareness to nonprofits, we’ll do it, everyone loves Hawaii.”

Within the first 24 hours of the fundraiser, Alexander had raised $1,000. He continued, telling the Tribune that it’s more about helping others than it is the money.

“When I saw what the fires destroyed in Maui, I didn’t think twice, I wanted to donate 100% of profits from our new Hawaii Heartbeat line. What is money if you can’t use it to help others?” Alexander said.

For more information on Tahoe Heartbeat’s Hawaii Heartbeat line, visit the Tahoe Heartbeat website at: https://www.theheartbeatbrand.com/