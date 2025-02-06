Tahoe Heartbeat owner issues apology

Dear Tahoe, and Beyond,

When I formed Tahoe Heartbeat it was with the intention of conveying to the Tahoe community the positive love and beauty of Lake Tahoe, in a way that people could communicate this energy simply by wearing a cap emblazoned with a silhouette of the Lake.

At the time Tahoe Heartbeat was founded I never imagined how positively the good will of the brand would be accepted by the Lake Tahoe community. I also never imagined how it would be received by everyone, regardless of where they came from.

To this end I also never thought about, nor did I realize how thoughtless words, could within a matter of seconds, so negatively impact those to whom I was attempting to reach with the exact opposite message.

With this in mind, I wish to express my heartfelt and sincere apology to anyone my insensitive words may have impacted. And to those I have hurt, please accept this apology from one who has listened and heard the cries of those to whom I was tone-deaf, and had expressed myself both inappropriately and heartlessly.

I have heard the message, and I am listening to the messenger, and want to assure everyone, no such insensitivity, nor short sightedness will ever again be evident from my words or behavior.

Having said this, I have witnessed painfully and first hand, how much anger my words have caused. I ask now not only for your forgiveness, but to please tone down the anger and hostility, and instead reach out to our community with love and understanding, so as not to further fan the flames of my ignorance.

And to all who I have hurt and disappointed, from this point on, I give you my word, I will work tirelessly to promote kindness, empathy, and the love reflected by Tahoe Heartbeat as part of the person I wish to be, and the brand Tahoe Heartbeat was designed to reach.

With humility,

Parker Alexander