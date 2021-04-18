Tahoe high-elevation gardening workshops return this spring
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A series of free online high-elevation gardening workshops will be held weekly starting in May.
Slow Food Lake Tahoe, in partnership with the UCCE Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe, UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center and The Tahoe Heritage Foundation, will offer a different workshop from 5-6:30 p.m. every Tuesday starting May 4 and last through June 15.
Attendees will receive a history lesson on each plant, planting instructions, and may also purchase affordable starter plants to take part in a high altitude gardening study and contribute to their own home gardens.
The first class kicks off with “Organic Gardening 101.”
“Participants who are curious about gardening, but are unsure where to begin, will enjoy instruction from our local gardening expert who will cover river and lake friendly techniques on how to grow organically at high altitude,” said a press release.
Registration for each workshop can be done on Slow Food Lake Tahoe’s website, https://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org/events.
Slow Food Lake Tahoe’s mission is to connect the community to the enjoyment of good, clean and fair food by inspiring a self-reliant food culture. The group educates the community about growing, preparing and accessing local and sustainable food.
May 4 – Organic Gardening 101
May 11 – Potatoes
May 18 – Kale, Lettuce & Chard
May 25 – Beans & Peas
June 1 – Strawberries
June 8 – Tomatoes
June 15 – Herbs
