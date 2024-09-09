Three Tahoe high schools to dedicate 5K to first responders on 9/11

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – South Lake Tahoe High School, George Whittell High School, and Incline Village High School square off for a cross country 5K trail race on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The race will be dedicated to first responders in remembrance of the 403 first responders who gave their lives on 9/11.

“Locally we remember our first responders and fire fighters everyday as we live in fire country,” the George Whittell’s announcement says.

All of the runners will be able to wear a first responder or firefighter bracelet during the event. The race will start and stop on the track at George Whittell High School with a start time of 4:30 pm and awards at 5:30 pm