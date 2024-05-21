Tahoe Home Consignment donation program to give to Rescued Hearts Ranch

Jen Hause is owner of Tahoe Home Consignment.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif – Tahoe Home Consignment, South Lake Tahoe’s destination for home interiors and furniture consignment serving the Tahoe Basin, Truckee, Carson Valley, and Reno areas, has announced its community collaboration with Rescued Hearts Ranch, (RHR), a non-profit whose mission is to empower local youth by providing hands-on experiences with horses and farm, through community-based, care-farming.

“We firmly believe that investing in our youth today is investing in all of our tomorrows.”, stated Jen Hause, owner of Tahoe Home Consignment. “Since our opening in May 2021, our mission is to support our community in a variety of ways including helping nurture the potential of our youth and bringing about a more compassionate individual in all of us. We are also deeply committed to the concept of care-farming and hands-on experiences with horses and teaching a broad range of vocational and life skills. We are excited that our customers and consignors are committed to our community-based donation projects and empowering our youth through programs such as Rescued Hearts Ranch”.

“By providing youth opportunities for growth, development and exploration, youth gain a sense of purpose and belonging”, stated Maggie Levin, founder and president of Rescued Hearts Ranch. “Through our program, we are helping to decrease the school-to-prison pipeline.”

About THC: At Tahoe Home Consignment, we see the beauty in the people and environment that bring us together as a community—a reflection of the world we wish to inhabit. As a business, we bring creativity and an eclectic vibe to our community as a one-of-a-kind destination for furnishings, rugs, lighting, and decor in the Tahoe basin. From mountain contemporary and classic cabin vibes to diverse local art, THC offers affordable treasures ready to be discovered everyday. Tahoe Home Consignment is located in The Crossings at Tahoe Valley at 2024 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe, CA @ the Y. Open Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm. New summer hours will be announced soon. For more information go to: TahoeHomeConsignment.com.

About RHR: Located in Gardnerville, Nevada, Rescued Hearts Ranch is a 501(c) tax-exempt charitable organization committed to empowering youth by connecting youth, animals and nature–providing hands-on horse interactions and community care-farming. Its mission is to create a safe, supportive, and inclusive space where individuals of all ages can benefit from the therapeutic effects of care-farming. Through our program, participants develop social skills and increase self-esteem while learning healthy coping mechanisms and valuable vocational skills. For more information go to: rescuredheartsranch.org