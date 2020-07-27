Lake Tahoe home retrofit fire workshop on Tuesday

The Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities, in collaboration with the University of Nevada, California Cooperative Extensions and Cal Fire, are hosting a free online workshop this week on home hardening techniques to prevent against wildfires.

Speakers include University of California Cooperative Extension Advisor Emeritus and retired Chief Scientist for Wildfire and Durability for Business & Home Safety Research Center, Dr. Steve Quarles; Forestry Advisor at the University of California Cooperative Extension Central Sierra and registered professional forester, Susie Kocher; and Assistant Professor and Natural Resources Specialist with University of Nevada, Reno Extension and the Director of the Living With Fire Program, Christina Restaino.

The workshop will be held from 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 28.

To preregister, visit bit.ly/TahoeRetrofit.