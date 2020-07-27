Lake Tahoe home retrofit fire workshop on Tuesday
The Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities, in collaboration with the University of Nevada, California Cooperative Extensions and Cal Fire, are hosting a free online workshop this week on home hardening techniques to prevent against wildfires.
Speakers include University of California Cooperative Extension Advisor Emeritus and retired Chief Scientist for Wildfire and Durability for Business & Home Safety Research Center, Dr. Steve Quarles; Forestry Advisor at the University of California Cooperative Extension Central Sierra and registered professional forester, Susie Kocher; and Assistant Professor and Natural Resources Specialist with University of Nevada, Reno Extension and the Director of the Living With Fire Program, Christina Restaino.
The workshop will be held from 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 28.
To preregister, visit bit.ly/TahoeRetrofit.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User