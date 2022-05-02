Tahoe homeless coalition completes renovation of Bird’s Nest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless announced the completion of a major renovation at the Bird’s Nest supportive housing community (formerly known as El Nido Motel).

“The Bird’s Nest now provides safe, affordable studios for 21 formerly homeless neighbors. The property is within short walking distance of local businesses, bus stops, and Barton’s community clinic,” a TCH press release stated.

When TCH purchased the property in late 2020, located at 2215 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, they knew major renovations were necessary. They consulted with South Lake Tahoe city staff to identify safety and compliance violations requiring immediate attention.

Many units couldn’t meet general inspection standards and some didn’t even meet local fire code requirements. Quick action was needed to bring each unit up to code.

The TCH team contacted local landlords to find comparable housing (price and size) for existing tenants, and paid for their relocation expenses. They then renovated all major systems and unit interiors, plus a manager’s unit and office. The final result is safe, affordable housing with on-site services.

TCH uses evidence-based strategies to reduce homelessness and save millions from local budgets. They prioritize our most vulnerable unhoused neighbors and provide low-barrier access to services. As a result, police calls for service are down significantly, and so are avoidable hospitalizations at Barton Memorial. A single overnight visit to the Emergency Department can cost over $10,000 – and that’s how much it costs TCH to provide an entire year of housing and services.

All tenants are selected based on highest vulnerability and earn less than $19,500 per year. The majority of the tenants are 55 or older and have fixed incomes from Social Security or disability. The average monthly rent is $250, about four times lower than the average market rate rent.

Many unhoused clients face significant medical and mental health challenges, which makes accessing and maintaining housing difficult. TCH provides on-site services to help clients remain stable and connected to care. Case managers meet with clients regularly to develop case plans, arrange medical appointments and transportation, inspect units for clutter and cleanliness, and provide support to increase self-sufficiency.

Over the past year, they’ve reduced local homelessness by nearly 80% and ended Veteran homelessness, all of which couldn’t have done it without help from community.

The Birds Nest is now fully leased up. To celebrate this milestone, TCH is launching a Raise the Roof capital campaign to offset the renovation costs, totaling more than $250,000.

Here are two ways to give:

— Make a secure, tax-deductible donation: http://www.charityweb.net/tahoehomeless/

— Email cheyenne@tahoehomeless.org to plan a targeted contribution

All donors will receive an invitation to the Grand Opening celebration, tentatively scheduled for early June.

Provided/ TCH

Source: Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless