Tahoe Homeless Coalition extends Warm Room hours

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In response to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the winter storm, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless has extended its emergency shelter hours to 24 hours over the weekend.

While the Warm Room helps protect guests from dangerous temperatures and weather, it will also help to reduce their risks of contracting or spread the virus.

Many guests are at greater risk due to age (30% of their guests are over 55 years old), disabilities, being immunocompromised, and mental health conditions. In addition, guests with homeless status often don’t have access to basic hygiene facilities, primary healthcare, private space for quarantine, updated news or reliable forms of communication.

In addition to the extended hours, THC has changed staff schedules to allow for 24-hour coverage and they’ve reconfigured the shelter to allow for more guest space.

They are working with Barton Health and the fire department and the staff is familiar with screening protocols for symptomatic guests.

The hour extension will last until Tuesday, March 17, then they make the decision to extend the hours based on available public health information.

THC is requesting donations to help them accomodate for the time extension and additional resources. To donate, visit tahoehomeless.org.