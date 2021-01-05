Tahoe hospitals announce 1st babies of New Year

Area hospitals have welcomed their first babies of 2021.

Nora Mayland Kerr was born on Jan. 1 to parents Dylan and Blair Kerr. Nora was delivered by Dr. Clare Rudolph.



Nora was born to Stateline residents Dylan and Blair Kerr. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19 inches long and was delivered by Dr. Clare Rudolph.

Nora’s middle name is a long standing family name from her grandfather. Nora has one sibling, a 10-year old sister, Emily.

“They truly all love what they do. They worked together and it shows in the quality of care we received,” said the Kerr’s in a Barton press release.

Barton presented the parents with a wagon filled with gifts donated by local businesses and organizations, a tradition of the health care system and community to celebrate the occasion.

In 2020, 239 babies were delivered at Barton’s birthing center. Comprising registered nurses, lactation consultants, board-certified obstetricians and pediatricians, the birthing center is a “Blue Distinction Center” and offers families private suites for labor, delivery and recovery.

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated hospitals that show expertise in delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes.

Tahoe Forest Health System announced its first baby was born at 1:03 p.m. Jan. 1 and was delivered by OB-GYN, Cara Streit, MD.

Joleaha Kincade weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces at birth.



Joleaha Kincade came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Joleaha is the first child of proud parents, Kayden and Samantha Kincade, who reside in Loyalton, Calif.

The Kincades expressed appreciation of the care they received at the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care.

“Everyone – from all the nurses to our doctor – was so great,” mother Samantha said in a release.

Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care is a state-of-the-art facility designed with the needs, safety and comfort of new moms and families in mind. The facility features private birthing suites, each with a Jacuzzi tub and private post-partum suites.

TFH has been nationally certified as a baby friendly hospital since 2010. The certification recognizes hospitals that have made a dedicated commitment to help mothers with breastfeeding, including training and educational programs for hospital staff and parents.

In honor of the first baby of the year, the Kincade family was presented with a gift basket donated by the Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation. The gift basket included baby items from The Gift Tree gift shop, located inside the main lobby in the Truckee hospital.