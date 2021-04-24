Tahoe hotel celebrates 30 years by awarding ’dream’ vacation

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel is celebrating 30 years by offering a vacation giveaway. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In celebration of 30 years of making Tahoe dream vacations come true, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel is offering one lucky winner and their guests a five-night, six-day adventure-filled trip to Lake Tahoe.

Centrally located in the heart of South Lake Tahoe’s outdoor and indoor amenities, the nine-story, all-suite hotel opened Dec. 14, 1991. Hotel guests are within walking distance from just outside the four main doors to the mountains, beach, towering pine forests, and the area’s shopping and nightlife. Designed to match Lake Tahoe’s alpine environment, the hotel has 400 rooms, a restaurant and bar, and is the largest and only full-service hotel in South Lake Tahoe.

The 30th Anniversary DreamMaker contest offers a grand prize that includes five nights in a premium balcony suite for a family of four, a $1,000 Southwest Airlines voucher, standard car rental for six days, a $250 dining credit at the hotel’s Echo Restaurant, and three adventures of their choice from the “Dream Adventure” list. The hotel is also giving away 29 one-night stays with a $30 credit at Echo Restaurant.

The grand prize adventure choices include Heavenly Mountain Resort’s scenic gondola experience in the summer or lift tickets in the winter, a fishing excursion for four from Tahoe Sport Fishing; a Shoreline, Eco, or LED tour with Clearly Tahoe in their transparent kayaks; four Captain’s Passes on the historic MS Dixie II Paddlewheeler with a roundtrip to iconic Emerald Bay; or a Lake Tahoe Adventure’s Ridge Run ATV tour from Zephyr Cove Resort.

Contest entries are just a click away now through July 31 at https://www.tahoeresorthotel.com/giveaway/ . Entrants must be 21 and older to qualify, one entry per person. The winner will be chosen on Aug. 1. Rules for the “DreamMaker” giveaway are available on the site. Grand prize travel must be completed by July 1, 2022, and excludes redemption in July and August 2021 and holiday periods.

When the hotel broke ground in 1989 it was a cornerstone project for South Lake Tahoe’s redevelopment. The $65 million hotel gained attention for opening five months ahead of schedule and for being the first California hotel at Lake Tahoe with banquet and meeting facilities. In 2002, it made Conde Nast Traveler’s top 50 list for ski (hotel) resorts in North America.

Originally, under the flag of Embassy Suites Lake Tahoe – Hotel & Ski Resort, the hotel management team led the way for sustainability at Lake Tahoe by investing in environmental improvements to become the first hotel in the area to offer “zero waste” events reducing the hotel’s waste production, gas consumption, and electrical use.

In 2013, the hotel went independent, transforming to Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel and investing $5 million in room and property renovations. In 2019, Forbes named it one of “The Best Family Resorts in Lake Tahoe.”