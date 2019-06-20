Tahoe iMPRoV Players kick off summer run at Valhalla Tahoe

Tahoe iMPRoV Players founders Gerry Orton (left) and Frank Riley return to the stage on Friday, March 16.

Provided / Gerry Orton

If you go ... What: Tahoe iMPRoV Players When: 7:30-10 p.m., Tuesday, June 25 Where: Boathouse Theatre at Valhalla Tahoe (#1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) Tickets: $12-$16 Info: valhallatahoe.com

The Tahoe iMPRoV Players has entertained audiences with its spontaneous brand of humor for more than a quarter of a century — and the troupe is still going strong.

The Players start a summer run at Valhalla Tahoe’s Boathouse Theatre on Tuesday, June 25, which will be followed by performances on July 2, 16 and 30.

For the completely clueless, improv is a type of performance art where the performers take a random suggestion and create an entire scene. Basically, it’s unplanned theater. And with the Players, chances are it is going to be wildly hilarious.

The group’s origins date back to the early ‘90s when it was known as ComedySportz Lake Tahoe. ComedySportz incorporated a more competitive element, with basically two teams competing to see who could get the biggest laughs. A referee was involved. No kidding.

In 1997 the group evolved into the Tahoe iMPRoV Players. Along with the name change came a shift in the actual performances. The competitive style was dropped in favor of theater games — two to six-minute scenes similar to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

While the group slowed down heading into the early 2000s, it continued with the summer shows at Valhalla. Although unintentional the move created pent-up demand for the brilliantly executed performances, a tall task given the fact that it’s improv.

This is a show you don’t want to miss. Who knows, you may even be the lucky one to throw out a word that gets a whole scene going.

The Tuesday performances start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, which range in cost from $12-$16, are available at valhallatahoe.com.