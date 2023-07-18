Tahoe Improv Players to celebrate 30th anniversary show with head-to-head grudge match

Tahoe Improv Players.

Provided / Tahoe Improv Players

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Celebrating 30 years of family-friendly shows, Tahoe Improv Players are going retro for their July 18th show at the Boathouse Theater at Valhalla Tahoe.

“It’ll be a blast to the past!” says Gerry Orton, Director of the Tahoe Improv Players.

Orton, along with Frank Riley, co-founded ComedySportz Lake Tahoe in 1993. The troupe evolved into the Tahoe Improv Players in 1997. They’re unpacking their ComedySportz Lake Tahoe uniforms, to dress for the occasion: a special grudge match with ComedySportz San Jose.

“Who has the grudge? None of us can remember who won 30 years ago. But the real winner is

always the audience,” said Jeff Kramer, Director of ComedySportz San Jose. “We are all a bit wiser and up for the challenge.”

Kramer played a key role in the opening of ComedySportz Lake Tahoe, having trained and coached the Tahoe players in the ComedySportz format and values, committed to providing a comedy fit for all ages.

“It is improv played as a sport,” Kramer explains. “Two improv teams compete for points and laughs with the audience deciding the winner.”

“The real winner is the audience. We’re so honored to have ComedySportz San Jose be part of our 30-year anniversary celebration, especially as they will be celebrating their 35th,” Orton said. “Similar to Tahoe Improv Players, ComedySportz San Jose also holds the longest-running comedy show mantel, but in Silicon Valley.”

With over 7,000 shows under its belt, ComedySportz San Jose is consistently voted Silicon Valley’s Best Comedy Show.

To celebrate its 30-year anniversary, TIP is also honoring 2 local non-profit, service organizations, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, (TYFS) and Soroptimists International of Tahoe Sierra for their work to improve the lives of youth and families at risk. Tahoe Improv Players will donate the proceeds from their summer shows to these non-profit organizations. From the private sector, Tahoe Improv Players is honoring South of North Brewing Co. for their active role in supporting the local arts community by holding fundraising events, featuring artist displays at their brewery, and their support of Valhalla Tahoe summer festival events of the arts.