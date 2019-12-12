Tahoe Institute for Natural Science hosts Christmas Bird Count this weekend

Tundra swans are flying over Mt. Tallac.

Provided/ Will Richardson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science is inviting people to join them on the largest and oldest citizen science project in the world.

The South Lake Tahoe Christmas Bird Count is open for novice and expert birders and people who don’t want to go outside can join by tracking birds at their feeders.

The Christmas Bird Count was started in 1900 and has become an annual tradition for many citizen scientists.

According to a press release from TINS, “participants collect critical data on bird population trends, and over the years, these volunteers have built a database unmatched by any other wildlife census.”

The bird count will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, rain, snow or shine. At the end of the count, TINS will host a recap and tally of the day with pizza and refreshments.

Participants will meet at Aplina Cafe and the count will take start at Cove East.

Participation is free. To RSVP, visit http://www.tinsweb.org .